Gobble Up Prizes this Season with AviaGames' Limited-Time Thanksgiving Events

Pocket7Games to Feature Thanksgiving Themed In-Game Events Across All Titles Giving Players a Chance to Win Prizes Galore

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames, creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, is putting a fun and festive spin on their Thanksgiving themed in-game events featuring a variety of holiday tournaments and prize drawings across their Pocket7Games platform. From now through Nov. 27, players can enjoy the limited-time in-game events, including "Scratch 'n Bingo", "Thanksgiving Skirmish Tournaments", and "Thanksgiving Bash Event". Additionally, players can keep an eye out for special pop-up deals to make an appearance from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 with options to choose from a Black Friday Offer, a Doorbuster Deal or a Big-Box Bundle throughout their gameplay.

Kicking off the in-game events, the "Scratch 'n Bingo" event puts a spin on the traditional bingo game by using scratch off tickets rather than daubers, allowing players to win exclusive rewards as well as their match prize. Heading towards the end of November, take a break after those turkey trots and enjoy some mobile gaming action with the "Thanksgiving Skirmish Tournaments". Players can participate in this event for a chance to enter the "Wishlist Giveaway" of which each day 20 first place players with the highest score in the final match will win $50 to $200 Amazon gift cards. Featuring turkey icons that players can collect and redeem for additional rewards and prizes, the "Thanksgiving Bash Event" will encourage players to fill the "Turkey Trot" meter with turkeys collected, as well as use them for a chance to spin the Cashucopia prize wheel.

"As we enter the tip of the holiday season, we are excited to give back to our amazing community of Pocket7Games players with limited-time games that include new match prizes and exclusive holiday rewards," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "Designed by our team of talented developers, we hope these Thanksgiving themed mini-games add some more fun for mobile gamers this season with even further chances to win a little extra."

Following are the Thanksgiving events and timelines:

"Scratch 'n Bingo" – Nov. 14 – Nov. 21

– "Thanksgiving Skirmish Event" – Nov. 21 – Nov. 27

– "Thanksgiving Bash Event" – Nov. 21 – Nov. 27

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

SOURCE AviaGames