GOL announces Notice to the Market

GOL has since late 2016 disclosed in all of its financial statements and reports filed with its regulators, including in its Form 20-F filed with SEC, that, in 2016, it received inquiries from Brazilian tax authorities regarding certain payments to firms that turned out to be owned by politically exposed persons in Brazil. Following an internal investigation, GOL engaged U.S. and Brazilian legal counsel to conduct an external independent investigation to ascertain the facts with regard to these and any other payments identified as irregular and to evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of its internal control and compliance programs in light of the findings of the investigation.

In summary of the previously disclosed facts, GOL reaffirms the following:

In December 2016, GOL entered into a leniency agreement with the Brazilian Federal Public Ministry, under which it agreed to pay R$12.0 million in fines and to make improvements to its compliance program. In addition, GOL paid R$4.2 million in fines to the Brazilian tax authorities related to the above-mentioned payments.

GOL voluntarily informed the U.S. Department of Justice, the SEC and the CVM of the external independent investigation and the leniency agreement.

The external independent investigation was concluded in April 2017.

GOL reported the conclusions of the investigation to the relevant authorities and will maintain them informed of any developments, as well as cooperate with them in their inquiries.

There have been no changes to any of the above described facts or any of the other facts regarding this matter previously disclosed in the Company public filings, including its 20-F.

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Brazil's largest airline group. GOL is Brazil's largest airline, carrying 33 million passengers annually on more than 700 daily flights to 66 destinations, 55 in Brazil and 11 in South America and the Caribbean, on a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 120 Boeing 737 MAX on order. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 2,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, 205 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 13 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Brazil's top on-time performance, and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-announces-notice-to-the-market-300634055.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br

