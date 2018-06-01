Gold Miner Aprelskoe Joins J P Jenkins Trading Platform

The admission is combined with a fund raising which when completed will enable Aprelskoe to commence a drilling and exploration programme which is targeting to see a maiden JORC resource of 49,000 oz increasing to 100,000 oz and eventually in excess of 500,000 oz.

Aprelskoe owns two licences in the south of Kyrgyzstan, in the Tien Shen belt. At one end of the belt in the south-east of the country is the Kumtor mine, the world's 8th largest by production, and at the western end in Uzbekistan is the Muruntao mine, the 2nd largest by production.

Once the drilling and exploration programme is complete the Company is proposing to complete a bank feasibility study prior to a further fundraise and then enter into production.

The mid-price of Aprelskoe shares on www.jpjenkins.com is 15 pence per share, valuing the company at £15.75m.

Aprelskoe Chief Financial Officer Robert Stubbs said: "We are very pleased to join J P Jenkins which will allow a market for our shares to develop, and also at the level of interest shown by new investors. We will be announcing the results of the fund raise shortly."

