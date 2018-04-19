Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Earns High Ranking on the REAL Trends 500

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce national recognition by REAL Trends, the most trusted source of news, analysis and information on the residential brokerage industry since 1987. Every year REAL Trends releases the REAL Trends 500, the leading report ranking the performance of the top U.S. residential real estate brokerage firms.
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty received high rankings on a multitude of the prestigious 2018 REAL Trends lists, including:
- The 3rd highest ranked brokerage in the country based on average sale price
- Number 45 nationwide based on sales volume
- Ranked 33rd on the list of top movers by transactions
- Number 8 on the top movers by volume list
For 31 years, the REAL Trends 500 has been the undisputed leader in ranking the performance of residential real estate firms. Due to the requirement of independent verification, the REAL Trends 500 is highly trusted for information about brokerage performance nationwide. Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is proud to have earned top marks on this list.
"Our brokerage brings together market leaders in each region we serve—from the Wine Country to Marin County, the East Bay and the Peninsula—to form a powerful network of the finest caliber agents and most talented staff in the industry," says Bill Bullock, President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. "We consider providing opportunities for success and development to our people to be our greatest achievement and we are proud of each member of the Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty team. The past year has been one of remarkable growth and accomplishment for our firm and we look forward to more in 2018." To learn more about the brokerage and its latest news, click here.
About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has approximately 425 agents in 20 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com.
Media Contact: Kevin Dwyer, 1-415-380-4332, k.dwyer@ggsir.com
