GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL CELEBRATES A WAVE-MAKING SUMMER, WITH FRANCHISEE ACCOLADES, NOTEWORTHY OPENINGS AND A GOLDEN ANNOUNCEMENT

TROY, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, recognized five fin-tastic franchisees at its second annual School Leadership Summit in Troy, Michigan, earlier this month. The event provides school leadership teams and owners the opportunity to connect, celebrate successes and milestones, and share learnings and best practices.

Cullen Jones with Goldfish Swim School Franchisee Core Value winners

The Franchise Team, with help from brand ambassador and Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, presented the five Core Value Awards to schools who embody the unique set of values that have made Goldfish Swim School a leader in its category and communities:

Going Above and Beyond to Create a Golden Experience - Larisa and Jeff Posner , Goldfish Swim School - Springfield , New Jersey

- , Goldfish Swim School - Providing Wow! Customer Service - Gilbride Ownership Group, Goldfish Swim School - North Canton, Ohio

- Gilbride Ownership Group, Goldfish Swim School - Treating People with Integrity, Compassion & Trust - Gina Thomas , Goldfish Swim School - Winter Park, Florida

- , Goldfish Swim School - Meeting & Exceeding Expectations so you see Extraordinary Results - BHB Ownership Group, Goldfish Swim School - Canton, Michigan

- BHB Ownership Group, Goldfish Swim School - Making a Big Deal out of Life's Accomplishments by Remembering to Celebrate - Wyckoff Ownership Group, Goldfish Swim School - Boise, Idaho

Strengthening the core of the Goldfish Swim School franchise, the brand entrusts franchisees to integrate these guiding principles into both the day-to-day operations of their swim schools and within their local communities.

"It brings us great joy to engage with, recognize and celebrate our franchisees from all over North America. We appreciate their relentless dedication to living and demonstrating our core values in their communities and in their schools," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC. "Through their efforts, we're able to teach more than 200,000 kids how to be safer in and around the water each week, and we're eager to witness the continued growth of our franchisees and the brand."

While all together, the brand also celebrated the milestone grand opening of Goldfish Swim School's 150th school in Astoria, New York in June. The school is owned and operated by the brand's first franchisees, BHB Group, led by Katie Lee and Hope and Brian Bayer. This is BHB Group's 20th open school across seven states: Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, New York and Maryland.

Adding to this momentum, Goldfish Swim School proudly commemorated the addition of drowning prevention advocate and World Champion Swimmer Ryan Murphy, alongside his parents Pat and Katy Murphy, and grandfather, Mike Sullivan, who plan to open Goldfish Swim School - Saint Johns , near his hometown in Florida. The school is slated for a spring 2024 opening.

Goldfish Swim School continues to lead the way in franchising for children's swim schools. This year, the brand achieved the top spot in the Children's Swimming Lessons category and secured the 69th position overall in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 . It also received recognition among the top 200 franchises and was distinguished as a leading Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review .

With now more than 150 locations open and an additional 150+ schools in development, the brand remains focused on its strategic franchise expansion across North America.

Franchise opportunities remain available in Dallas, TX, throughout California and in Canada. For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School:

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to 150+ schools in 30+ states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 69 overall in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 provider of children's swimming lessons for seven consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 500 for 2022 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/.

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School