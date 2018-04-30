GoldMining Announces Appointment of Dr. Ken Wang to Advisory Board

Over the past 20 years, Dr. Wang has been at the forefront of the global mining industry, intimately involved in the successful completion of more than $100 billion of investment banking transactions in mining and other sectors. Kenꞌs global landmark transaction of the time included Glencore PLCꞌs IPO on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges raising US$10 billion.

Other notable transactions in the gold sector included China National Gold Corporationꞌs buyout of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.'s controlling interest in Jinshan Gold Mines Inc. for C$220 million, Hunan Gold Corporation Limitedꞌs buyout of Silk Road Resources Ltd.ꞌs joint venture interest in China for RMB200 million, China Gold International Resources Corp.'s IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange raising US$310 million and MMG Limitedꞌs placement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange raising US$500 million.

Dr. Wang was also previously with China Minmetals Corporation and the Geological Survey of Canada and has held board and management positions with other publicly listed mining companies.

He earned a Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Peking University and a Doctor of Philosophy in geology with distinction from University of Alberta.

Amir Adnani, Chairman of GoldMining, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Wang to our advisory board. His depth of experience and extensive network as a senior mining investment banker and strong geological background will be valuable as we continue to execute our business plan."

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

