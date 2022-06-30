Golf Tourism Market to witness USD 41.04 Bn growth | Driven by growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide | Technavio

Jun 30, 2022, 03:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Golf Tourism Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio estimates the market size to increase by USD 41.04 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 31.56% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. According to the report, the increasing focus on improving the golf infrastructure worldwide is expected to drive the market globally. North America is expected to generate significant revenue in the market.
Vendor Landscape
The global golf tourism market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous market players, including a few established players. The competition among the market competitors is based on different factors such as price, quality, technology, brand, and variety, with vendors adopting various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Some of the vendors in the market are partnering with dominant and strong competitors to increase their visibility and investments in R&D. Vendors are also focusing on new product launches and continuous innovation to expand their share in the market.
Technavio identifies Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide, Golfasian Co. Ltd., Golfbreaks Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., and The Haversham and Baker Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing threat from fantasy golf will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Golf Tourism Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global golf tourism market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Domestic
- International
The domestic segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The advantages such as familiarity with the country's sports tourism policies and rules and the lesser financial tax imposed on domestic tourism are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
North America will have the maximum share of the market. The presence of well-developed economies, favorable weather conditions, availability of a variety of terrains, and extensive media exposure to the sport are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our golf tourism market report covers the following areas:
Golf Tourism Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the golf tourism market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the golf tourism market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Golf Tourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist golf tourism market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the golf tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the golf tourism market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of golf tourism market vendors
