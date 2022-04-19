GoodFOR Partners with TruLife Distribution for Accelerated Growth in the US Market

TruLife® helps consumers effortlessly find consumer packaged goods that are good for them by bringing GoodFOR® to its network of e-commerce and brick and mortar retailers

SUPERIOR, Colo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodFOR, Inc. today announced a new partnership with TruLife Distribution to represent the emerging GoodFOR® consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand to American consumers through TruLife's robust e-commerce and brick-and-mortar distribution network.

TruLife Distribution

The GoodFOR brand cuts through the noise and clutter of competing products, allowing ready-to-buy consumers to quickly zero in on obvious products that are good for them. From its flagship product line GoodFOR PAIN™ to its newest offerings in GoodFOR RELIEF™, GoodFOR SLEEP™, and GoodFOR STRESS™, GoodFOR products are exactly as their names imply, setting up easy purchase decisions across a growing range of CPG categories.

GoodFOR produces high-quality, all-natural products that have uniformly earned 5-star reviews across its product lines. GoodFOR products are formulated with all-natural, U.S.-grown, non-GMO ingredients and manufactured in the U.S. All ingredients are tested for safety and purity to ensure they are free from herbicides, pesticides, and other toxins.

"With a brand that's clear and catchy, GoodFOR is good for retailers, jumping off shelves and into consumers' hands," said Brian Gould, director at TruLife Distribution. "TruLife won't represent a brand we don't believe in. Our entire team tried GoodFOR products and loved them, and its catalog of all-natural products aligns perfectly with our portfolio philosophy. We are very excited to have them on board."

"GoodFOR was drawn to TruLife because of its reputation for swift retailer expansion in the consumer products categories most meaningful to us," said Jeff Ullman, CEO of GoodFOR. "TruLife is more than a distributor to GoodFOR. TruLife's expertise across product marketing, brand management, logistics, FDA compliance and a lot more are extending our reach and scaling our business allowing GoodFOR to remain focused on developing new products. Together we are preparing for a year of tremendous growth."

More and more consumers are turning away from pharmaceuticals and products that rely on chemicals for function toward all-natural alternatives – but they have to work. GoodFOR PAIN products are over-the-counter medicines registered with the FDA with FDA-approved all-natural active ingredients. Some GoodFOR products incorporate hemp-based compounds including CBD, CBG, and CBN – legal in all 50 states – and other botanicals for synergistic benefits.

Retailers interested in learning more about the GoodFOR brand should contact [email protected].

About GoodFOR® What began as one man's mission to relieve his wife's neuropathic pain became a wellness company with a mission to bring smiles to the faces of people relieved from physical and emotional pain. Since 2019, GoodFOR® has made finding the right all-natural products easier than ever for consumers across a growing range of health and wellness needs including pain relief, sleep, stress, and sexual health. Learn more at GoodFOR.us .

About TruLife Distribution: TruLife Distribution was founded in 2019 by Brian Gould. Gould comes from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His self-started company offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

954-414-0380

SOURCE GoodFOR