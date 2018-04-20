Goodwill Industries International Announces Resignation of President and CEO

The GII Board will immediately commence a search, with the assistance of an executive search firm, to identify a successor for Mr. Gibbons. Mr. Gibbons has agreed to continue serving in his role as CEO until a replacement is appointed, at which time he will work with the GII Board to ensure an orderly transition.

"We are grateful for all of Jim's contributions that helped us grow GII's mission over the past decade, and we appreciate his desire to pursue new opportunities," said Karla Grazier, chair of GII's Board of Directors. "At this point, we will work to identify a CEO who will build upon Jim's successes and lead the organization forward."

Grazier continued, "During his tenure, Jim led our organization to new heights and helped continue a tradition of strengthening communities. Importantly, GII is well-positioned to serve its membership as we continue to navigate through changing times and to meet the needs of the communities that we serve."

"I am humbled to have had the opportunity to serve GII for more than ten years," said Mr. Gibbons. "The GII team and the network of social entrepreneurs throughout Goodwill® are amazing individuals filled with passion and talent. I am honored to have been a part of such a high-impact network and look forward to working with my successor on a seamless transition of responsibilities."

Recently in 2017, GII was ranked by consumers as the top brand doing the most good for the world by enso — known for the World Value Index. In 2016, under Mr. Gibbons' leadership, GII assisted local Goodwill organizations in providing more than 36 million people with workforce training and financial literacy education. In addition, GII has consistently received the Platinum Seal of Approval by GuideStar, an information service that reports on U.S. nonprofit companies.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 162 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for nonprofits. For two consecutive years, GII was ranked by enso as the #1 brand for resonating with people's values; and it was the only nonprofit brand rated as Forbes' 20 most inspiring companies, a distinction it earned for three consecutive years. Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that create employment placement, job training programs and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and create jobs by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, packaging, assembly, food preparation, document management, groundskeeping and administrative. Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 313,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 35 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than 2 million people received in person services. To learn more, visit goodwill.org.

