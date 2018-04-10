Goodwill of Southeastern Wisconsin selects ShopperTrak Traffic Insights to enhance in-store operations

"We are excited about ShopperTrak and its capabilities to help us better understand traffic patterns, staffing needs and conversion rates, which are critical for growing sales and improving the bottom line," said Skip Dexter, vice president of retail operations at Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago. "The product is easy to install, navigate and very user-friendly for our leaders. It is already providing valuable insight and is helping us to be even more efficient with our resources."

As a mission-driven organization, generating in-store sales and maintaining efficiency are essential to providing community services. With this in mind, Goodwill of Southeastern Wisconsin, which was new to traffic counting, opted to roll-out the ShopperTrak traffic analytics solution. And in collaborative partnership with the ShopperTrak team, specifically the Customer Success group, Goodwill receives actionable recommendations that allow the retailer to better understand their store performance, optimize their scheduling to meet customer needs and grow their bottom line.

"As retail continues to evolve, we're proud to provide fundamental insights that allow physical retailers to enhance their in-store operations and improve the customer experience," said Bill McCarthy, ShopperTrak's general manager of North America. "And knowing that our work with Goodwill of Southeastern Wisconsin allows the organization to both increase sales and better their respective communities is even more meaningful."

To learn more about Goodwill of Southeastern Wisconsin's work with ShopperTrak, please visit: http://tycoretailsolutions.com/Pages/casestudy-goodwill.aspx.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights for the retail industry. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. Our more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands, as well as a full suite of building technology solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com , or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

