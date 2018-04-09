Goodyear Holds Annual Meeting, Re-elects Directors

AKRON, Ohio, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced the re-election of 12 members of the Board of Directors to new one-year terms at the company's annual shareholder meeting today.

In addition, shareholders voted in favor of an advisory resolution approving the compensation of its named executive officers and voted to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2018.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

