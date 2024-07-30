Goodyear Names Mamatha Chamarthi Chief Digital Officer and Will Roland Chief Marketing Officer

AKRON, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Mamatha Chamarthi has been named senior vice president and Chief Digital Officer, and Will Roland has been named senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer, both reporting to Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Stewart, effective August 1.

Goodyear Names Mamatha Chamarthi Chief Digital Officer Goodyear Names Will Roland Chief Marketing Officer

"It's imperative that we understand our customers on a deeper level and both Will and Mamatha allow us to leverage data and consumer insights to transform how we meet customer needs," said Stewart. "I am confident both will help us make agile and data-informed decisions and I am excited to have them join Team Goodyear."

Chamarthi previously served as Chief Software Business Growth Officer for Stellantis, responsible for creating and leading a significant software business that consistently delivered year-over-year revenue targets. At Stellantis, she also served as Chief Information and Digital Officer overseeing global connected vehicle initiatives, cybersecurity and enterprise IT. Earlier in her career, Chamarthi held leadership roles at ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Consumers Energy and Daimler Group.

In this new role for Goodyear, Chamarthi will oversee all aspects of digital businesses, in addition to traditional CIO responsibilities. Mamatha will also establish and execute a comprehensive digital strategy, encompassing solutions for products, plants, services, and processes.

Roland was previously senior vice president Media, Consumers, Analytics and Digital for Stellantis North America. In that role, Roland led integration of data, analytics and insights into influential consumer marketing channels. Roland also previously served as president of Solutions for Publicis Media, overseeing data and platform management, advanced analytics, data science and applied marketing strategies.

As CMO, Roland will play a pivotal role in steering Goodyear's brand and marketing strategies, driving top line actions and brand optimization initiatives outlined in the company's Goodyear Forward plan, using advanced analytics and market insights to inform decision-making, drive innovation and identify opportunities for growth and increased profitability.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:

DOUG GRASSIAN

330.796.3855

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company