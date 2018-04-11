Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations

AKRON, Ohio, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced that Nicholas Mitchell has joined the company as senior director of investor relations. He reports to Christina Zamarro, who has taken on expanded responsibilities as vice president of corporate financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and investor relations.

"Nick combines extensive knowledge of the automotive and tire industries, with excellent fundamental research and analytical skills," said Laura Thompson, Goodyear's executive vice president and chief financial officer. "With his deep financial insights and experience, he will enhance our interactions with the investor community and I look forward to his contributions."

Mitchell joins Goodyear from Northcoast Research Partners where he served as managing director, research analyst since 2009. In this role, he provided equity research for institutional investors on publicly traded companies in the automotive aftermarket, tire manufacturing, rent-to-own, and discount retail industries. Prior to this, Mitchell held various investment analyst and research positions with Ardor Capital, FTN Midwest Research Securities Corporation and McDonald Investments.

Mitchell received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration majoring in finance from John Carroll University.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

