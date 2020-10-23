Google and Skipify team-up to enable shopping inside Gmail

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Google and Skipify, inc., the frictionless commerce network, have teamed up to enable shopping, and purchasing, inside of Gmail.

Skipify + Gmail Shoppable Emails allow shoppers to see real time product info, add items to a cart and checkout - all inside the inbox.

Email has historically been the highest-ROI marketing channel, and with online revenue growing at nearly 5x pre-COVID levels, email has never been more important to brands. But in our world where cars drive themselves, it still takes shoppers nearly two minutes to purchase products from emails. During these two minutes, almost 70% of shoppers abandon the purchase.

The new Shoppable Email program unlocks real time product information and a fully functional Shopping Cart inside of email. Merchants participating in the Shoppable Email program have seen revenue from email increase 30%+ while lowering unsubscribe rates by 50%.

Merchants access the new Shoppable Email program by working directly with Skipify ( skipify.com/email ). In most cases, brands can join the program without changing their Email Provider. There is no additional email coding required on the merchant's side. Skipify works with each brand to enable access to the Shoppable Email program, and to maintain the dynamic shopping functionality of their emails inside Gmail. "We're thrilled to be working with the team at Google Gmail to help merchants bring shopping into the inbox for the first time." Says Ryth Martin, CEO and Founder of Skipify. "We are in the very early stages of a shift to unlock commerce and payments within and across channels. Skipify is here to help brands drive and capitalize on that shift."

Google and Skipify are hosting a free event on Monday, Oct. 26th. Attendees will learn about the components of dynamic, AMP-enabled emails and how to get started with the Google + Skipify Shoppable Email program. A link to register for the event is here . If you register and can't attend the event a recording will be emailed to you.

About Skipify

Skipify is an AI-powered payments company. Our mission is Frictionless Commerce: transforming customer touchpoints into dynamic, effortless shopping experiences. Our secure omnichannel payments network allows merchants to extend Frictionless Commerce experiences to shoppers, and also empowers shoppers to see real time product information and purchase instantly across email, text, social, affiliate, display and web channels.

