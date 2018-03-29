GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199

"HERO is a great first GoPro for people looking to share experiences beyond what a phone can capture," says Meghan Laffey, GoPro's VP of Product. "HERO makes it easy to share 'wow' moments at a price that's perfect for first-time users."

Sharing cool experiences with HERO is simple. It offloads your photos and videos to the GoPro app which creates fun, shareable videos for you, automatically. No more fumbling with your SD card or plugging your camera into a computer. HERO makes it simple.

Those looking for the ultimate GoPro-experience can subscribe to GoPro's PLUS subscription service. Cloud backup, damaged camera replacement, 20-percent off accessory discounts and more are included with a PLUS subscription for just $4.99 a month, cancellable anytime.

HERO is available today at retailers around the world and on GoPro.com. Key features include:

Award-Winning Image Quality: HD Video (1440p60 and 1080p60) and 10MP photo performance

HD Video (1440p60 and 1080p60) and 10MP photo performance 2-Inch Touch Display: Using HERO is as easy as using your phone thanks to its touch display

Using HERO is as easy as using your phone thanks to its touch display Voice Control: Tell HERO to start and stop recording, take a photo, turn off and more

Tell HERO to start and stop recording, take a photo, turn off and more Waterproof + Extremely Durable: Waterproof up to 30' ( 10M ) and designed go everywhere your smartphone can't

Waterproof up to 30' ( ) and designed go everywhere your smartphone can't Video Stabilization: HERO features video stabilization that helps smooth out the shakes

HERO features video stabilization that helps smooth out the shakes Smartphone Compatible: HERO offloads your photos and videos to the GoPro app which creates fun, shareable videos for you, automatically

HERO offloads your photos and videos to the GoPro app which creates fun, shareable videos for you, automatically Body and Gear Mountable: compatible with 30+ GoPro mounting accessories

To learn more about the entire GoPro lineup including the $399 HERO6, $299 HERO5, $199 HERO and $699 Fusion 360-camera, visit GoPro.com. To see our new video announcing HERO, visit our news page.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO, Karma, Quik, QuikStories and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by GoPro is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-launches-entry-level-hero-camera-for-199-300621278.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gopro.com

