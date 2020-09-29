Gorilla Post System by Pacific Cascade Corporation - The Perfect Curbside Solution for Any Type of Retail or Commercial Business

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of 2020 was fantastic. Not just a new year for all of us, but a brand new decade. A chance to review life thus far, and what new accomplishments we wanted to set out to achieve.

COVID-19 and the ensuing challenges require a new playbook. A playbook that works while we are still in the middle of a global pandemic where social distancing and face masks are required in public.

Gorilla Post System - The perfect curbside solution for any type of retail business. If you're looking for a great curbside solution, look no further. Curb management policies will need to evolve to address emerging priorities. Rapid installation of temporary loading zones will support all types of retail and commercial businesses.

Curbside service is part of the new playbook.

If you're looking for a great curbside solution, look no further. The Gorilla Post System is the perfect Curbside Solution.

The Gorilla Post System has a lot of great features:

It is easy to deploy.

It's lightweight.

It flexes.

Stays where you put it.

Easy to remove.

You can store it away.

Small footprint

ADA compliant

Goes exactly where you want it for perfect alignment.

View the video that demonstrates the effectiveness of the Gorilla Post System - https://vimeo.com/460611051?utm_source=email&utm_medium=vimeo-cliptranscode-201504&utm_campaign=29220

"The key is lowering the risk of spreading COVID-19. Our Gorilla Post products are a perfect solution for curbside pick-up and no-contact deliveries," said Lyle Peters, Director of U.S. Sales for the Gorilla Post.

The removable Magnetic Base Gorilla Post is the ideal solution for this no-contact situation. An ADA-compliant metal baseplate is epoxied to the curbside which often must also allow for pedestrian movement, then the neodymium magnets in the base couple the rugged signposts onto a precise, orderly position every time. The posts can easily be removed with an ergonomic tool that reduces the magnetic bond allowing quick, temporary removal.

Many segments of the retail industry, including Food Services, Grocery Stores, Home Improvement Outlets and Pharmacies, now need to implement new ways of safely interacting with their customers while keeping it convenient for their clientele.

Customers can pull into a designated space and call-in for no-contact deliveries. Deploying effective signage will be essential for business to communicate to customers your specific methods of operation. The Gorilla Post Curbside solution is a key asset for you game plan to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, protect your customers and employees, and diminish the possibility of a second wave of infections.

Curb management policies will need to evolve to address emerging priorities. Rapid installation of temporary loading zones will support all types of retail and commercial businesses.

We understand the need to continue to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus. The Gorilla Post System can help. Please join us to support your local small businesses in any way you can.

CONTACT PERSON:

Lyle Peters

Director of U.S. Sales for the Gorilla Post System

Pacific Cascade Corporation

14208 N.W. 3rd Court • Suite 200

Vancouver, WA 98685

1-800-292-7275 ext. 207

[email protected]

gorillapost.com

ABOUT PACIFIC CASCADE CORPORATION

Since 1987, Pacific Cascade Corporation has been providing the Parking, Hospitality, Traffic Enforcement, and Environmental Sustainability Industries with products to manage and support their effective operational needs. parkingzone.com

Video link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwn-Hc18cmI&feature=emb_logo

SOURCE Pacific Cascade Gorilla Post

Related Links

http://gorillapost.com

