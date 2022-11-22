Gourmet Masters USA Announces Strategic Partnership with Premium Appliance Retailer Ilona Kitchen

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmet Masters USA, a reseller of ultra-premium pro-style cooking appliances, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Los Angeles based Ilona Kitchen. Through this new partnership, Gourmet Masters USA's luxury appliances will now be available to consumers and designers looking to purchase online through a trusted retailer.

Ilona Kitchen Showroom Gourmet Masters USA Showroom in Santa Monica CA (888) 665-9396 www.gourmetmastersusa.com

"Ilona Kitchen has prided itself on offering high quality brand name appliances such as Wolf and Sub-Zero and maintaining an actual ready to ship inventory. Unlike other retailers that rely on ordering from manufactures," said Susan Openhiemer, National Sales Manager at Gourmet Masters USA. "The COVID lock down created a 12-month backlog for the entire Wolf and Sub-Zero product line. Ilona Kitchen had the foresight to take delivery of the entire Wolf Range Line in 2019."

Gourmet Masters USA has been selling appliances for over 22 years and is a proven industry leader in appliance retail. Since 2000, Gourmet Masters USA has built a reputation on its expertise selling luxury brand name appliances, as well as quality customer service and easy online purchasing. The company is able to ship appliances anywhere in the continental United States and offers an unparalleled selection of Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances for kitchen projects of any size.

"We're extremely excited to be working with such a well-respected partner as Ilona Kitchen and Bath," said Mark Sabatini, Gourmet Masters USA Marketing Director. "Through our new partnership, our customers are able to receive a Sub-Zero fridge or Wolf Range without having to wait for over 10 months because of a manufacturer's back order"

The full Wolf and Sub-Zero product lineup available through Gourmet Masters USA includes 30- and 48-inch pro-style gas ranges in seven bold color options, and high-performance ventilation hoods in three height variations (11, 18 and 24 inches).

Gourmet Masters USA is a California-based premium kitchen appliance retailer with a reputation for being able to provide their clients with hard-to-find kitchen appliances. Gourmet

Masters USA is a division of Ilona Kitchen & Bath, Inc.

For more information contact Gourmet Masters USA at (888) 665-9396.

Media Contact:

Alana Gomez

310-592-9606

[email protected]

SOURCE Gourmet Masters USA and ​​Ilona Kitchen