Gourmet Masters USA Announces Their Annual Black Friday Mega Sale

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Monica based luxury appliance supplier Gourmet Masters USA announced today that they are extending their Black Friday sale until December 7, 2022. With deals that are guaranteed to rival all of their competitors.

Mark Sabatini, Gourmet Masters USA's Senior Marketing Manager, had the following to say regarding the sale, "This year, the focus is to clear our entire inventory of Wolf, Sub-Zero and Viking. Our warehouse contains the largest stockpile of Wolf Ranges in the country. We have been able to consistently fill a void that the pandemic created. Our customers never have to wait months for manufacturers to produce their product. We have been able to get the hardest to find Wolf and Viking ranges to our customers immediately."

By releasing the details of the sale prior to Black Friday, which fell on November 25, 2022 this year, Gourmet Masters USA looks to save customers the time and headaches of going to their local retail store and being disappointed when they do not have the product you are looking for in stock.

About Gourmet Masters USA

Gourmet Masters USA is a California-based premium kitchen appliance retailer with a reputation for being able to provide their clients with hard-to-find kitchen appliances. Gourmet Masters USA is a division of Ilona Kitchen & Bath, Inc.

(888) 665-9396 www.gourmetmastersusa.com

Media Contact:

Mark Sabatini

310 592-9606

[email protected]

SOURCE Gourmet Masters USA