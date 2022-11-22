Gourmet Masters USA Donates 70 Turkeys to Charity for Thanksgiving

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of its 22nd anniversary, Santa Monica, California based appliance retailer Gourmet Masters USA has donated 70 Thanksgiving turkeys to the Westside Haven Homeless Shelter in the name of its customers.

Founded in 2000 by Fredric Le Mareze, Gourmet Masters USA has continuously been a provider of high end kitchen appliances to discriminating homeowners across the nation. Specializing in maintaining a stock of hard to find Sub-Zero and Wolf kitchen appliances.

"Our twenty Second anniversary has been cause for reflection, especially now with the holidays upon us," said David Amstoy, President of Gourmet Masters USA. "We wanted to do something to show our sincere appreciation for our customers, while also giving to the community. What a better way to do so than by helping more folks in our community have a Happy Thanksgiving dinner by contributing turkeys to the Westside Haven Homeless Shelter."

About Gourmet Masters USA

Gourmet Masters USA is a California-based premium kitchen appliance retailer with a reputation for being able to provide their clients with hard to find kitchen appliances. Gourmet Masters USA is a division of Ilona Kitchen & Bath, Inc.

