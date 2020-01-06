Gov. Lincoln Chafee To Speak At National Press Club

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Lincoln Chafee will deliver an address at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. this Wednesday, Jan. 8. This event is open to media and members of the public, and will begin at 10 a.m. in the Zenger Room.

"As the lone senator who bucked his party to vote NO on the Iraq War authorization, it sickens me to think that the lies of administrations past have turned into the ongoing problems we face today. We must work towards an America at peace with the world, and end these senseless and counterproductive wars," said Chafee.

In addition to addressing the current crisis in the Middle East, Gov. Chafee will make an announcement concerning the 2020 Presidential race.

Chafee will be joined by fellow members of the Libertarian Party at the event. "The Libertarian Party is the only party that has consistently opposed our aggressive overseas entanglements," Chafee continued. "I'm proud to stand up for truth as an Anti-War Libertarian and say loudly and clearly that I am already against the next war."

Over the coming months, Chafee plans to attend Libertarian Party State Conventions each weekend from now until the Libertarian National Convention Memorial Day weekend in Austin, TX May 21-25.

Chafee will attend the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire State Convention in Concord, NH on Saturday morning Jan. 11, before flying to Lebanon, TN to attend the Libertarian Party of Tennessee State Convention and Gala that evening. In addition to a fundraiser for the Libertarian Party of Utah, Chafee plans on attending Libertarian Party state conventions in Georgia and Arizona during the month of January.

"I'm looking forward to having a conversation with members of the Libertarian Party and the American people about fiscal responsibility, protecting our personal freedoms, and ending these needless and costly wars," said Chafee. "There are too many lies in Washington. It's time for someone to lead with truth."

Lincoln Chafee is a member of the Libertarian Party and served as the Mayor of Warwick, RI from 1993 to 1999, as United States Senator from 1999 to 2007, and as Governor of Rhode Island from 2011 to 2015.

