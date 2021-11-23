Govee Immersion Kit LED Backlights Released for TV or Computer Monitors

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader of RGBIC lighting, is announcing the availability of the Govee Immersion Kit LED TV Backlights. This is an upgraded lighting system inspired by our popular Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlights. With the addition of the light bars, users will double the immersive experience for their entertainment system.

A Two-In-One Lighting System

Not only does the system include backlights to attach behind TVs, but there are also two light bars users can place on either side of the TV. Both devices are designed to work together to amplify the colors on the screen.

Be Amazed by Govee's Innovative Colorsense Technology

With the included 1080p HD smart camera, users can attach it to the top of their TV. The camera will seamlessly scan the colors on the screen in real time. Both the backlights and the light bars will light in sync to create breath-taking effects that can't be found anywhere else.

Put Home Devices to Use with Smart Voice Control

If they have a Google Home or an Alexa voice assistant device, users can easily pair their Govee Immersion Kit LED TV Backlights and make great use of the Smart Voice Control feature. If their hands are full or they want to demonstrate to friends, they can say the command and watch the lights change before their very eyes.

A VIP Concert Experience without the Hefty Price

Watch live musical performances as though on stage with the best artists. With Music Mode on the Govee Home App, users will find a variety of different lighting effects that will sync with their backlights and light bars at the same time. They can also use Music Mode to liven up the sounds of video games, YouTube videos, and other media.

Product Availability

The Govee Immersion Kit retails for $149.99 and comes with a one-year warranty as well as free shipping. It is currently available through the official online Govee store (govee.com) or on Govee's Amazon page.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers. Our Govee Home App, the corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 8 million registered users. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority. For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com.

