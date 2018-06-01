Governor and Mayor Accept Exploratory Committee Recommendations for Denver and Colorado to Pursue Bid for a Future Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Using New Approach

Based on Mayor Hancock's original directive, supported by feedback garnered throughout the exploratory process, the Committee is recommending a new model that would allow Denver and Colorado to host the Games without any direct funding from taxpayers. The Exploratory Committee also recommends that any future bid effort only go forward if endorsed by a statewide vote of Coloradans in 2020 or beyond. The Winter Games would be a statewide event, with major competition venues outside of Denver and athletes and spectators from all over the state participating; therefore, a statewide referendum would empower the voters of Colorado to decide.

"The IOC's Agenda 2020 and The New Norm embody a new philosophy that supports host cities and their economic, social and environmental long-term planning needs in order to host successful Olympic Games," explained Robert Cohen, chair of the Exploratory Committee and chairman and CEO of The IMA Financial Group. "Inspired by that new philosophy, Denver and Colorado's Exploratory Committee developed a new financial model that would enable a future organizing committee to host the Games without requiring direct funding from any public entity or the taxpayers, nor would it rely upon government guarantees."

The Exploratory Committee's report demonstrates that Denver and Colorado's mountain communities are more than capable of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and that there is statewide support for hosting the Games. At the same time, the Committee recognizes the concerns raised in Colorado communities regarding challenges faced in the areas of affordable housing, transportation, mobility and sustainability. While an Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games cannot solve such shared priorities for the city and state, the Games could be a catalyst to speed up solutions that may be planned or under consideration. For instance, previous North American host cities, such as Salt Lake City and Vancouver, benefitted from improvements to their roads to and from their mountain communities.

The Exploratory Committee's work was composed of a robust process that included input from communities throughout the state via the Sharing the Gold advisories in Metro Denver and in mountain communities, online community meetings, a speakers bureau, an online survey, a statistically significant poll and a website.

Mayor Hancock, who, along with Governor Hickenlooper, charged the committee with this work said, "By combining the International Olympic Committee's new approach to hosting the Games with the recommendations to relieve the financial burden on taxpayers and place the ultimate decision-making with Colorado residents, I feel we have the right approach to host the Games the Colorado way." Mayor Hancock added, "I am grateful for the Exploratory Committee's guidance for moving forward as a community. Through their engagement with residents, they not only determined what the support was for hosting a future Winter Games, but also how these events could serve as a catalyst to help solve challenging issues statewide, including growing traffic congestion and the housing crisis."

The report by the Exploratory Committee details how Denver and Colorado could host a future Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and includes a comprehensive plan that would allow the Games to be executed within the organizing committee's budget and without direct funding from any public entity or the taxpayers, nor would it require state or local taxpayers to be financially responsible for any potential losses associated with the Games. The ability to showcase Colorado to audiences worldwide would have significant, long-term economic benefits to Denver and Colorado.

"A statewide referendum gives Coloradans the chance to weigh in on the potential to host a Winter Games," said Governor John Hickenlooper. "We handle crowds much greater than the typical Winter Games attendance without significant congestion or other impacts to the state. This report shows how a Winter Games could provide long term economic, social and environmental benefits."

The USOC has publicly stated it is focused on pursuing a 2030 bid or beyond. Based on historic timing, the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will be awarded in 2023 with the official bid dialogue phase beginning in 2021.The USOC is the sole entity that will determine whether to submit a bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and it can only submit one bid on behalf of the United States to the IOC.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, with the support of Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, assembled a group of civic and community leaders from around the state of Colorado in December 2017 to determine whether Denver should submit a bid for a future Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games when the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) issues a call for U.S. candidates. The Exploratory Committee and its subcommittees spent four months attaining more than 30,000 interactions with Coloradans across the state and evaluating countless data points to determine if Denver and Colorado could and should host a future Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Denver Sports Commission, an affiliate of VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau, was founded to help bring high-profile sporting events to Denver, and is involved in the exploratory efforts. The Committee's recommendation and final report were released on June 1, 2018.

