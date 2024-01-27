Governor Kim Yung-Rok Promotes Namdo Food in New York City, the City of Gastronomy

News provided by

ICP Inc.

27 Jan, 2024, 04:00 ET

'Discover the Modern Taste of Jeollanam-do and Namdo Kimchi Seasoning' Promotional Event

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Namdo food promotion event titled "Discover the Modern Taste of Jeollanam-do and Namdo Kimchi Seasoning" was held at The Flight Deck in Midtown, New York, in order to promote South Jeolla Province's rich food culture around the world.

Continue Reading
Governor Kim Yung-Rok at the "Namdo Food U.S. Promotion Event" in Manhattan, New York with local cultural and artistic figures, chefs, and influencers during his visit to the U.S.
Governor Kim Yung-Rok at the "Namdo Food U.S. Promotion Event" in Manhattan, New York with local cultural and artistic figures, chefs, and influencers during his visit to the U.S.

In addition to Jeollanam-do (Governor Kim Yung-Rok), the event was co-hosted by Korean Cultural Center New York (Director Kim Cheon-Soo), Yeongam-gun (Governor Woo Seung-Hee), and Haenam-gun (Governor Myung Hyun-Gwen) and included about 50 guests from New York's local culture and arts community. Local famous chefs and influencers showcased Jeollanam-do's "Making Kimchi," "Making Kimchi Salad" using local vegetables and Namdo's kimchi seasoning, and "Preparing a Korean Table of Namdo's Fermented Foods" programs.

100% fresh salted fish produced in Jeollanam-do, Namdo-style kimchi seasoning of various vegetables, and Haenam cabbage pickled with Sinan Sea salt were delivered, providing a special experience for participants to taste authentic Namdo kimchi, a representative Korean food staple.

Of particular note were Wang In Food President Kim Kwan-ho, who has won the Grand Prize at the Korea Kimchi Fair every year since 2016, and Korean chef Jung Jae-Eun, who was selected as the best foreign chef in the United States, showing off the colorful taste and tradition of Namdo food to a tremendous response.

South Jeolla Province and North Jeolla Province, located on the southwestern coast of Korea, are called "Jeollado," and the food there is mainly called "Namdo Food." Due to its mountains, wide fields, and adjacent seas, the Jeolla Province area has historically been rich in food and ingredients ranging from agricultural products to marine life. In particular, the frozen kimbap recently popular in the U.S. are made of the highest quality seaweed produced in Jeollanam-do's clean tidal flats, said Governor Kim Yung-Rok. "A variety of food cultures using fresh and rich ingredients produced in clean, natural environments is the secret to the love of all Koreans."

Media Contact

HK Lee, Jeollanam-do, 1 6464835966, [email protected]

SOURCE ICP Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.