Gr8tr1 Platform Announces Launch of New Interactive Platform to Gain Followers for Businesses Marketing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gr8tr1 Platform wants to help businesses thrive in this highly technological age. It's a place for businesses, celebrities, TV Shows and Series, and individuals alike who are interested in getting customer reviews, feedback, higher viewings of photos and videos, and a larger following in general. The process is easy with uploading photos or recording video right from the app, and it also has a ton of crowd-sourced features like photo and video content to use for your own marketing purposes. Collect it at Gr8tr1 and share it anywhere!

A platform for businesses websites, TV Shows, Filmmakers, to get Crowd-sourced customer, viewer, or follower generated video content. A platform for businesses websites, TV Shows, Filmmakers, to get Crowd-sourced customer, viewer, or follower generated video content.

Gr8tr1 is an interactive platform and the perfect way to effectively work together with prospects who watch and follow online businesses. It's a great place to get thousands of photos and videos to share along with a normal marketing campaign, and giving businesses an extra layer of activity and successful interaction with prospective customers. Post Gr8tr1 content on social media sites, Web-TV series, YouTube channels or on the Gr8tr1 video page! This platform is very affordable to start and one of the newest and easiest ways to accelerate marketing presences and gain a large following at the same time.

Gr8tr1 Platforms features include:

VIDEO RECORDER - Record clips with your webcam. Upload recordings privately and securely.

VIDEO CONVERTER - Converts any video to MP4, WebM, WMV or FLV.

VIDEO COMPRESSOR - Our video compressor shrinks file sizes of videos you already have or video recordings you make at Gr8tr1.com.

TEXT MESSAGE - Easy to manage dashboard to download videos, send text messages to communicate with contributors, customers and or followers.

VIDEO APPROVAL - Review and approve videos you want to share.

DOWNLOAD VIDEO - download from your email notification.

CUSTOMER PORTAL – Monitor and manage reviews and videos.

CLICK-TO-ACTION BANNER ADS connect with our social media platform to attach banner ads to videos you share on Social Media.

FUTURE FEATURES:

VIDEO EDITOR - Our video editor allows you to crop, mirror or rotate videos, and much more!

VIDEO REQUEST & COLLECT - Request videos from friends, clients, and students.

Gr8tr1 also provides users with their very own landing page to upload photos and videos, collect reviews, and have as an extra marketing platform for your business. The Company helps small business owners thrive online by providing an "easy-to-use" software as a service and at a price that's very reasonable.

