TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graeme Jonez explores life, mortality, and the open road in his latest single, "Ride or Die." A raw, roots rock anthem, the song captures the mindset of a rider surrendering to the call of the "great highway," where every turn promises discovery, even if it ends in death. Written during a 2023 trip to Mexico, Jonez reflects, "Everyone dies at some point, so why not do things that make you feel alive while you still can?"

Graeme Jonez Delivers a Thrilling Ride with New Single "Ride or Die"

Recorded at Toronto's The Nelson Room by producer Derek Downham and engineer Tim Foy, "Ride or Die" fuses country, blues, folk, and rock into a sound that feels both untamed and contemporary. The track nods to the hot-rod music of the 1960s with a shoutout to Jan & Dean's "Dead Man's Curve."

An Anishinaabe/English artist from the Sheguiandah First Nation, Jonez draws on Indigenous storytelling traditions to bring spiritual depth to everyday concepts like motorcycle riding. His 2023 debut album Creatures & Criminals led to the success of singles like "100 Days Deep" (SiriusXM Indigiverse) and "The Flood!" (#1 on the Indigenous Music Countdown and winner of the Merilainen Music Award for Single of the Year).

With high-profile performances at events like the ReconciliAction Market (Downie Wenjack) and Union Summer (Red Music Rising), Jonez is a rising voice in roots rock. "Ride or Die" sets the stage for his upcoming second album, blending existential themes with gritty authenticity.

"'Ride or Die' was inspired by the motorcycle lifestyle, but it's really about our individual relationship with mortality," Jonez says. "Are you ready to meet your maker if tomorrow is your last day?"

