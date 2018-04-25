Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

CHICAGO, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) announced today that its board of directors voted to raise the quarterly cash dividend by 6.3 percent to $1.36 per share payable on June 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 14, 2018. Grainger has delivered 47 consecutive years of increased dividends.

"Our consistent history of increasing the dividend illustrates our confidence in our strategy and our focus on managing the business for the long term while creating value for our shareholders," said Grainger Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson.