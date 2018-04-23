Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History

The university also will celebrate the first official graduating classes of its computer science and worship arts programs.

"It has been a banner year for our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Mueller, GCU's president. "Now, we are eager to see the positive difference our graduates will make in the workforce and their communities."

Last August, GCU welcomed a record 19,000-plus students on its Phoenix campus, including nearly 7,000 new students who carried an average incoming GPA of 3.5. The university's Honors College also grew to 1,600 students who carried an average incoming GPA of 4.1.

Among its other notable achievements, GCU received approval from the Higher Learning Commission on its application to become a non-profit institution. This was a major step in the process to return the university to its historical roots and put the school on a level playing field with other traditional universities with regard to tax status, along with the ability to accept philanthropic contributions, pursue research grant opportunities and participate in NCAA governance. Mueller said the university is finalizing details to complete the transition by June.

GCU continued its efforts to make higher education accessible and affordable by announcing that it would freeze tuition on its ground campus for the 10th consecutive year, while adding to its growing academic programs. Among the additions were six cutting-edge laboratories at GCU's 170,000-square-foot engineering building.

The university also opened the Arizona Cyber Warfare Range-Metro Phoenix at its commercial hub on 27th Avenue and Camelback Road and kicked off a plethora of construction projects, including two apartment-style residence halls, the new Colangelo College of Business building, upgrades to athletic facilities, and another parking structure.

Performance areas were also in the spotlight, as the speech and debate team achieved a No. 14 national ranking in parliamentary debate, while there were many highly acclaimed theater, dance and music performances.

GCU also completed its four-year transition to NCAA Division I athletics and became postseason-eligible for the first time. In its first shot at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, the Lopes men's basketball team reached the championship game but came up one victory short of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in its first attempt.

"From the caliber and character of our students to academics, athletics and campus life, GCU has made tremendous strides during the past year," Mueller said. "We anticipate a busy summer leading up to what promises to be an even bigger fall of 2018."

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers more than 225 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

GCU 2017-18 Milestones

In August, GCU welcomed a record 19,000-plus students on its ground campus, including nearly 7,000 new students. GCU was named the eighth-best college campus in the nation by Niche.com, ahead of Stanford and Yale (ninth and 10th, respectively). GCU opened the Jerry Colangelo Museum in honor of sports and business icon Jerry Colangelo . The Arizona Cyber Warfare Range – Metro Phoenix debuted at GCU's 27th Avenue commercial hub. GCU took a major step toward returning to its non-profit status when the HLC approved its proposal. After a four-year transition period, GCU became postseason eligible for the first time in NCAA athletics. GCU opened newly renovated baseball and softball stadiums, and kicked off construction of the new Colangelo College of Business building and other projects. GCU's Learning Lounge, a free tutoring, mentoring and pay-it-forward program, marked its fifth year, with more than 1,200 GCU mentors assisting students from 76 K -12 schools. GCU piloted a program to help students at Murphy Elementary School District in southwest Phoenix . GCU to confer the largest number of degrees – 9,009 – in its 69-year history.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-canyon-university-to-celebrate-the-largest-graduating-class-in-its-69-year-history-300634585.html

SOURCE Grand Canyon University

Related Links

http://gcu.edu

