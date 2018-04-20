Grand Circle Corporation Receives Wellness Workdays' Best Wellness Employer Silver Certification

"We are proud to receive this certification for our initiatives to improve the health and well-being of our associates," said Chairman and CEO Alan E. Lewis. "Our Associates are #1, and we are committed to offering them a comprehensive wellness program that motivates them to live healthier lives and achieve a great work/life balance."

The Best Wellness Employer certification recognizes the outstanding achievements of organizations committed to creating best-in-class corporate wellness programs. Experts from Wellness Workdays, Harvard Medical School and many other leading organizations developed the rigorous evaluation standards for the eligibility requirements.

"Wellness programs are an increasingly attractive benefit for employees; a certified wellness program can build a stronger organization and help attract and retain top talent," said Debra Wein, founder and CEO of Wellness Workdays. "Best Wellness Employer certification demonstrates an organization's wellness culture and provides an opportunity to highlight corporate wellness program initiatives and their positive impact on employees' health."

Grand Circle's LiveWell Program provides company-wide health & well-being initiatives and creates opportunities and motivation to Associates to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The company's Boston headquarters includes a fully-equipped fitness facility, fitness classes (yoga, kickboxing, boot camp, and more), meditation, reiki, acupuncture, free chair massages, quarterly wellness challenges, health screenings, seminars, fairs, coaching and more. More than 250 of Grand Circle's 600 Boston Associates participate in one or more Wellness activities each year.

About Grand Circle Corporation

Based in Boston, Grand Circle Corporation serves Americans aged 50 and older through its travel entities Grand Circle Travel (est. 1958), Overseas Adventure Travel (est. 1978) and Grand Circle cruise Line (est. 1998) Together, the travel companies offer more than 100 vacation choices—and hundreds of pre-and-post trip optional extensions worldwide and have served more than 2.5 million Americans to-date. The company has more than 30 offices worldwide and approximately 3,500 associates, guides, and crew serving more than 100,000 travelers per year. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including more than 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has donated or pledged more than $175 million since 1981.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York and Florida that designs and delivers worksite wellness programs to increase employee health and productivity and lower healthcare costs. Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and several best practices awards for its clients, which include New Balance, BJ's Wholesale Club, Putnam Investments, Brown University, Cabot Corp., the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Bentley University, Cambridge Trust and Harvard Business School. Wellness Workdays is a Certified WBE (Woman-Owned Business Enterprise) as well as a DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise). For more information about Wellness Workdays, visit www.wellnessworkdays.com.

