Grand Opening Of AvantSpace Spring 2018

Sean Breuner, Founder of AvantSpace and AvantStay, brings his experiential vision in the short-term rental market to the workplace by elevating the co-work concept.

"AvantSpace was designed to bring an authentic local community together in a high-tech, upscale office setting where members can enjoy the perks of working close to home while building their businesses. Our focus is on delivering a better work-life balance that is more convenient, comfortable, and environmentally sustainable than heading downtown every day. Walk, bike, run to work!" -Sean Breuner.

AvantSpace invites local residents to a new kind of workplace, one that "feels like home and works like office." With the simple swipe of their mobile device, AvantSpace members enter their new and modern 'home-office' where they will be welcomed by a receptionist and a warm space designed by well-known San Francisco architects and designers - Gensler, Siren + Inside Source. Here members will find a skylit lobby with natural light and herringbone patterned hardwood floors. The furniture pieces are custom with height-adjustable workstations, a stocked kitchen, and an expansive outdoor patio - bringing you comfortable sophistication.

AvantSpace is located across the street from the iconic Balboa Cafe and walking distance to a wealth of restaurants, gyms, shops and bars in the sought-after Marina neighborhood. Members can finish the day with a famous baguette burger and cocktail, then enjoy a nice stroll home walking down Union and Chestnut streets.

AvantSpace can accommodate 50+ members and early demand is significant. They will not open to the public until April, but they have begun accepting applications.

Membership rates and tiers are as follows:

'SOLO' (Access to any available desk in the shared office space.)

'DEDICATED' (A desk to call your own.)

'TEAM' (Fully furnished, private offices for teams of 2-6 people, starting at $1,950 per month.)

AvantSpace also offers customized plans for its members so they can grow, expand, or downsize as needed. The AvantSpace team is focused on creating a membership base that provides professional services to local businesses to better the Marina community.

Address: 2181 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA 94123.

About the Team :

Sean Breuner is a Bay Area native, and has been a real estate and technology entrepreneur for 15+ years. Having gone through the launch and sale of a number of early stage companies, his newest endeavors at AvantSpace and AvantStay have him excited about exploring the intersection of hospitality, real estate, and technology. 'Avant' in French is literally "before," but it's true meaning is culturally or stylistically advanced. His goal is to create singular and differentiated experiences to redefine office space and group travel. Memories over material goods – you'll find him saying "experience is the new luxury".

Previously, Sean founded two real estate companies, Pacific LMG & Coastal Realty. He was Founder/Chairman of Generation SF, a charity designed to "bridge the gap between generations for a greater cause." He also helped build Heighten, a dynamic sales automation platform, which was sold to LinkedIn in 2017 and spent time at Morgan Stanley in the TMT investment banking group in NYC. He's an operating advisor and/or board member to a number of startups.

Sean graduated with honors from the University of California, San Diego and has a Masters in Business Administration with distinction from Columbia Business School.

Josh Breuner is an accomplished real estate investor and technology enthusiast in the San Francisco Bay Area. His collaborative role in past and present ventures include both AvantStay and AvantSpace, focusing on the creation of boutique real estate experiences and technology platforms.

