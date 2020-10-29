Granite Realty Partners to Complete Deconversion of Condominium Units

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Realty Partners, LLC, a Chicago-based real estate company, announced today that it has completed the fundraising for an investment vehicle to continue its purchases of "broken condominium units."

The company has already been involved with seven condominium projects, in Illinois and Florida, totaling over 1,500 units. In four of those projects to date, Granite Realty Partners acquired enough units to complete a "condominium deconversion," thereby changing ownership from individually owned condominium units to a singly-owned apartment complex.

Woods at Countryside Condominium Deconversion by Robert Palley of Granite Realty Partners Village at Town Center Condominium Deconversion by Robert Palley of Granite Realty Partners

Rob Palley, Principal and Co-Founder of Granite Realty Partners, said "We continue to search for and identify high-quality projects that for numerous reasons were not successful as condominium projects but which are viable as well-located and desirable apartment living."

"Investment in "broken condominiums" allows an investor to participate in a multi-family platform at a cost basis well-below that of a widely-marketed apartment project," according to Palley.

Granite Realty Partners currently has a pipeline of 4 projects totaling over 1,200 units and is actively seeking more investment opportunities.

In 2017, Granite principals were involved in the purchase of individual condominium units at the Village at Town Center, in Davenport, Florida and completed a deconversion. The property had been converted to condominiums in 2006 and failed to sell out during the 2008 Recession. Upon gaining control, 48 of the units were fully renovated, achieving rent increases averaging over $250 per month, generating a return of over 20% on renovation costs. At that time, the property was sold and allowed the buyer the opportunity to achieve a substantial return by renovating the remaining 192 units.

In 2018, Granite principals were part of the purchase of 89% of the units at Darlington Court, a 235-unit condominium property in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The investment group was able to buy the units at a favorable cost per unit by assuming low-leverage, high rate, CMBS debt. Within 6 months, all of the remaining units were purchased and select units were renovated and the common areas significantly improved. The property was sold 14 months after it was acquired and generated a significant return on investment.

Also in 2018, Granite principals were part of the purchase of 58% of the units at Pine Hill Condominiums, a 264-unit condominium property in Wheeling, Illinois. The property was a failed condominium conversion of a two-building, 6-story project originally built in the 1970s. Within one year all of the remaining units were purchased and an upgrade of the common areas is close to complete and unit renovations are on-going, with an average rent increase of over $200 per month for renovated units.

Palley stated that "we look for projects that are well-located and have proven lease up history but that due to market timing or conditions were not able to succeed as condominiums but are attractive and viable apartment projects when the condominium ownership structure is removed."

