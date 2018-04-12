Grapevine Launches New SaaS Model for Advertisers; Expands Managed Services Solutions to Brands

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grapevine, the world's leading end-to-end social media influencer marketing platform with more than 150,000 opted-in content creators reaching more than one billion subscribers, announced a new subscription based product offering for SMB's and agencies to help marketers fully own the influencer marketing channel. The new offering provides advertisers with Grapevine's entire suite of influencer tools including advanced creator identification and analysis, access to brand trends and insights, active monitoring for brand safe verified channels, and FTC disclosure monitoring.

Grapevine's SaaS platform features industry-leading influencer cloud-search functionality that allows brand marketers to filter top influencers via keyword search.

The platform's new influencer search functionality, called Discover, is incorporating machine learning algorithms into how it ranks influencers in order to maximize outcomes for brands and creators. "We're analyzing thousands of collaborations to drive better outcomes for advertisers who rely on us to understand who they should engage with and for how much. This information is essential in scaling the influencer channel," said Grapevine's CEO, Grant Deken.

"The core Grapevine offering will empower marketers and agencies to own the influencer channel with a 360 suite of tools designed specifically for them." added Deken. "We have an exceptional group of brands and marketers we are directly collaborating with to ensure we stay ahead of the always evolving needs of our partners."

Additionally, a new Strategy & Managed Services Group (SMS) has been announced for brands that need a more hands-on solution. The SMS offering is focused on providing full-service influencer strategy and operations for larger brands.

Underpinning managed services is the company's comprehensive influencer software and millions of public and private data points collected over the last six years. "When technology and hands on expertise come together, amazing outcomes are created. We see this as a game changer for Fortune 500 Companies who are investing or plan to invest in the influencer channel," said Jed Breed, Grapevine's head of strategic partnerships.

With the combination of its technology business and new managed services capabilities, Grapevine projects it will become profitable this year.

About Grapevine

Grapevine is the world's leading end-to-end influencer marketing platform that enables collaboration between advertisers and social content creators to produce promotional content at scale. The Grapevine network includes more than 150,000 creators who generate more than 6 billion monthly views. Advertisers leverage Grapevine's workflow management software and proprietary tracking and analytics to measure direct response and conversion rates from promotional content on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at https://www.grapevinelogic.com.

