Graphene 2018-2023: Global Market to Reach a Value of $357.84 Million, Stimulated by the Development of Automotive and Telecom Industries

DUBLIN, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Graphene Market - by Type, Application, Industry, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global graphene market was 50.93 million USD in 2017 and is forecasted to reach 357.84 million USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 38.39% during the period.
The development of automotive and telecom industries have stimulated the demand for graphene. The physical properties of graphene lead to the discovery of innovative products, which increased the demand of graphene. On the other hand, high manufacturing cost of the products hinder the growth of the market. The manufacturing process involves use of toxic chemicals, which result in the release of hazardous waste.
Asia-Pacific will have highest growth during the period due to increasing use in electronics industry and availability of cheap labor. North America accounted for largest share in the market owing to rise in manufacturing industries and availability of raw materials. Europe will also contribute to global graphene market due to significant investments in R&D of graphene products.
A University of Cambridge spinout focused on commercializing large-scale production of graphene intellectual property (IP) for electronics devices.
Archer exploration announced to develop graphene-based quantum computing tech.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
3.1. Definition
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Porter's 5 Forces
3.4. Regulations
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Constraints
4.4. Trends
5. Global Graphene Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type
5.1. Graphene Oxide
5.2. Nanoplatelets
5.3. Nanoribbons
5.4. Others
6. Global Graphene Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application
6.1. Sensors
6.2. Catalyst
6.3. Energy storage
6.4. Polymer additives
6.5. Composites
6.6. Others
7. Global Graphene Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry
7.1. Electronics
7.2. Biomedical & Healthcare
7.3. Paints & Coatings
7.4. Defense
7.5. Aerospace
7.6. Automotive
7.7. Others
8. Global Graphene Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
8.1. North America
8.1.1. U.S.
8.1.2. Canada
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. UK
8.2.2. France
8.2.3. Germany
8.2.4. Italy
8.2.5. Others
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. India
8.3.2. China
8.3.3. Japan
8.3.4. Australia
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Latin America
8.4.1. Brazil
8.4.2. Argentina
8.4.3. Mexico
8.4.4. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. South Africa
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Saudi Arabia
8.5.4. Egypt
8.5.5. Others
9. Company Market Share Analysis
10. Company Profiles
10.1. CVD Equipment
10.2. XG Sciences
10.3. Haydale
10.4. Graphenea
10.5. Graphene Nanochem
10.6. Vorbeck Materials
10.7. XG Sciences
10.8. 2D Carbon Tech
10.9. ACS Material
10.10. Bluestone
10.11. Others
11. Industry Structure
11.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations
11.2. Investment Opportunities
12. Global Graphene Market - Road Ahead
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8f4z67/graphene?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphene-2018-2023-global-market-to-reach-a-value-of-357-84-million-stimulated-by-the-development-of-automotive-and-telecom-industries-300673994.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article