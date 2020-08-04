Grasstaken Media Agency Uses Digital Media to Support the Fights Against Racism and the Global Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our world is changing, and in these historic times, businesses are being challenged in new ways. In the wake of a global pandemic and in the midst of revolutionary protests against racism, companies have begun to focus on offering more prevalent online platforms and using these platforms to stand up and support a cause.

These two worlds have collided with Grasstaken, a full-service media agency based in Philadelphia that focuses on creating digital content for social awareness. The agency, which opened in the summer of 2019, has seen an uptick in business over the past months. Priding itself on culturally responsive branding, Grasstaken places a high value on supporting small businesses and advocates of social good.

The media agency made history earlier this year with their campaign with Hanifa, a contemporary apparel line for women. The campaign was a 3D virtual fashion show which was aimed at bringing awareness to coltan mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The revolutionary fashion show, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, was made accessible to audiences all over the world via Instagram.

Grasstaken has also partnered with One Fair Wage, which is an organization focused on bringing awareness to tip workers across the U.S., and has worked with celebrities such as Jane Fonda and Hilary Clinton to promote their platform.

They have also created online content for Black Menswear, a Dallas-based network of men looking to shine a positive light on the black culture in the media and to bring awareness to the negative stereotypes of the black man in America.

Currently, Grasstaken is working with Samsung NEXT Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) team and Diverse Founders Initiative (DFI) to provide digital content strategy and production. The work aims to increase diversity within the tech founder sphere, highlight equal opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs from all walks of life, and provide content that is culturally relevant.

And most recently, an artist from Grasstaken created an illustration and gifted the rights to the family of Breonna Taylor, whose tragic death has sparked a fight for police reform all over the country. The artwork will be used to support a campaign with the WBNA and Phenomenal Foundation. The image has also been posted by many high-profile individuals in entertainment, including NBA Players, Natalie Portman, and Tracee Ellis Ross, among others.

"In a time when having a digital platform is just as important as social awareness, Grasstaken focuses on creating and growing responsible digital content for businesses of all backgrounds," said Rod Coplin, the lead creator at Grasstaken. "We value supporting causes that can truly make a difference in our world."

