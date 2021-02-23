Gratitude Blossom Launches with Veterans and Patients Top of Mind

On February 11, 2021, Gratitude Blossom will host an online launch party featuring guided meditation. Click here to reserve your seat.

African American owned and operated; Gratitude Blossom was started by Antoinette Wade. Wade is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy for 11 years. After struggling for years due to a traumatic injury, Antoinette found peace and through the unique properties of CBD.

Looking to help underserved communities, veterans and the terminally ill, Antoinette made it her mission to create the purest hemp-derived CBD formulation possible. Through exhaustive research and consultation with industry experts, Gratitude Blossom was born.

"I launched Gratitude Blossom to save as many people as possible. CBD saved my life, and it has the potential to affect the lives of many more," says Antoinette. "Once you have achieved peace between the body, mind and spirit, you will be amazed at the creations that form in your mind and how easily they can take shape before you."

About Gratitude Blossom

Gratitude Blossom is a Premium Doctor Recommended CBD line that allows its user to create a foundation for growth. Growth in the body by the CBD activating various receptors throughout the body. Growth in the mind by allowing yourself to create positive self-talk and create in your mind a temple of complete bliss. Once you've achieved balance in those two areas, know that in the same way magnets attract, your soul will follow; prepare to be amazed as the creations that started in your mind lay right in front of you. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @gratituteblossomcbd.

