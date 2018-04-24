Gravity Oilfield Services Inc. Signs Exclusive, Multi-Year Water Sourcing Agreement with Premier Operator in the Permian Basin

Under the arrangement, Gravity will continue to leverage its extensive network of water sourcing, storage, pipeline infrastructure and reuse and recycling capabilities to support the operator, and will continue to expand its asset footprint to provide critical water sourcing services across the Permian Basin. This agreement marks the second such agreement executed by Gravity in the past six months.

About Gravity

Gravity Oilfield Services is a growth-oriented, Permian-focused provider of a wide range of oilfield services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, including water logistics and infrastructure solutions, portable power generation and equipment rentals and specialty production chemicals. Gravity has significant coverage density in the Permian Basin, and also benefits from a national footprint supported by facilities, operations and management personnel in several key domestic resource plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale, SCOOP/STACK, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale and Haynesville Shale, among others. More information is available at www.gvty.com.

