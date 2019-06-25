Gray Lane to Represent JMG Realty in "20 in Their Twenties: Class of 2019", Presented by the National Apartment Association

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Lane, Digital Marketing Strategist with JMG Realty Inc. in Atlanta, was selected as a recipient of the '20 in their Twenties" scholarship, awarded by the National Apartment Association. This inaugural scholarship recognized 20 top property management professionals aged 29 years or younger, who are full time employees in the rental housing industry. Winners were judged based on their ability to:

Show leadership within their organization

Challenge the status quo

Exhibit creative thinking and problem solving skills

Lead a team or project to achieve a common goal

Elevate industry networks into business relationships

Demonstrate effective communication

Serve as a positive role model

This scholarship opportunity was open to thousands of young property management professionals in their 20's nationwide, and a selected NAA task force chose the winners based not only on their proven skills, but on their potential to recognize and capitalize on emerging trends and technologies with the power to revolutionize the rental housing industry. Winners earned an all-expenses-paid trip to NAA's annual conference "Apartmentalize" in Denver at the end of this month & will receive onsite recognition.

Gray joined JMG in 2015 as a Social Media Specialist and quickly broadened his scope of responsibilities within the organization. He now oversees all of JMG's digital marketing & advertising initiatives at both the corporate and property level. Tim Brock, President of JMG Realty, describes Gray as follows, "Gray has been a fully engaged and enthusiastic addition to our JMG team and has been a pivotal member of our marketing technology & digital marketing efforts."

Congratulations Gray on this well-deserved honor!

About JMG Realty, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA for more than two decades, JMG Realty, Inc. has operated as a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment, financial services, and management of multi-family real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets comprised of over 30,000 units in both existing and new development properties across the United States. Defined by Integrity, Trust and Ethics, JMG Realty continues to influence the multi-family industry by delivering on the experience of team members and a record of award-winning performance.

