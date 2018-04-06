Great Dog Supplies Website to Raise $10,000 for Charity

The site intends to try and make a difference, at least, for dogs in the suburbs of Baltimore and for one animal rescue shelter trying help in that area. The website is starting an ongoing fund drive to raise $10,000 for the Fallston Animal Rescue Movement (FARM).

FARM (http://fallstonanimalrescue.org//) is a non-profit organization established by Greg and Barbara Bertling that can often mean the difference between life and death for many rescued pets, especially dogs. Great Dog Supplies intends help save and support as many dogs as possible at FARM with its fundraising efforts. Until the goal is met, Great Dog Supplies will donate 5% of every dollar that it makes and will also solicit corporate donations on behalf of the shelter in an effort to raise food for dogs and other supplies.

Great Dog Supplies will always do what it can to help save abandoned dogs and improve the lives of man's best friend. According to site founder Vladimir Kirichenko, "This is the first step into what will be an endless process of trying to help improve the quality of life for all dogs. We will inform, educate and help pet lovers as much as we can. When this dollar target is met we will set a bigger one. This will take time but as we grow so will our efforts. And we have no intention of stopping until our goal is met." The company also hopes that people will donate directly to FARM in an effort to help save as many dogs as possible.

About greatdogsupplies.com:

Great Dog Supplies (www.greatdogsupplies.com) is a resource and affiliate sales site for dog lovers, dog professionals and pet owners. The site provides educational and resource materials for free and reviews of products that it links to.

