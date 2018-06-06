Great Rock Capital Closes $25 Million Term Loan with Zacky & Sons Poultry

WESTPORT, Conn., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the completion of a $25 million secured term loan for Zacky & Sons Poultry, a vertically integrated grower, processor, and distributor of premium poultry products. In addition, Great Rock Capital partnered with GemCap Solutions, an innovative lending firm that provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans, which provided a $16 million revolving loan.

The capital will enable Zacky & Sons to refinance existing senior indebtedness and fund capital expenditures to expand its production facilities to support the company's growth.

"We are excited about our partnership with Great Rock and what it entails for the future success of our business. This financing provides Zacky's with the capital needed to drive our continued growth as we remain focused on our commitment to bringing our customers the best quality of poultry one can buy," shared Lillian Zacky, Founder of Zacky & Sons Poultry and Tom Dahlen, the company's CEO. Lillian Zacky is an industry trailblazer. She is currently the first woman Chairman of the California Poultry Federation and is also a member of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

"We are pleased to structure a financing solution for Zacky's that provides a significant increase in liquidity to drive future growth. The financing provides an optimal structure for Zacky's, an iconic family-owned business, and we look forward to working with GemCap Solutions in the future to provide creative liquidity solutions to the middle market," shared Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital.

David Ellis, Co-President of GemCap, added, "GemCap appreciates the opportunity to work with a great, pioneering company to help implement its growth. We provided creative financing with a quick closing. Our creativity and speed would not have been possible without the professionalism and communication with Great Rock, which – together with GemCap – effectuated the company's recapitalization."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle-market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. To learn more, visit http://greatrockcapital.com/.

About Zacky & Sons Poultry

Founded in 1955, Zacky & Sons Poultry is a fourth-generation family owned business, headquartered in Fresno, CA. The company is a vertically integrated grower, processor, and distributor of premium poultry products. The company has converted 100% of its product to antibiotic-free, cage-free, or organic. To learn more, visit http://zackyfarms.com/.

