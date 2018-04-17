Great Rock Capital Receives $200 Million Equity Commitment

WESTPORT, Conn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the commitment of $100 million in equity from a large institutional investor and that Sightway Capital, Great Rock's original investor since its formation in 2015, has made an additional equity investment to support continued growth.

The combined $200mm equity capital will enable Great Rock Capital to continue on its strong growth trajectory, providing creative customized financing solutions to middle market companies.

"We are pleased to share the news of this new equity commitment, which adds a new strategic capital partner to the Great Rock platform and reaffirms the strength of our partnership with Sightway Capital. This expanded capital base will enable us to serve new customers and help our existing customers continue to grow their businesses," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital.

Jeff Nemanick, Investment Partner at Sightway Capital, added, "We are excited about where this additional capital brings us in terms of progress along our growth trajectory, and look forward to what's to come in light of these resources."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle-market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans.

About Sightway Capital

Sightway Capital is a Two Sigma company focused on private equity investments, with a focus on developing illiquid private investments that have the potential to provide long-term sources of return for investors. The Sightway Capital team is comprised of the experienced private investment professionals who, working together at Two Sigma, have made investments totaling over $1 billion in size.

Company Contact:

Stuart Armstrong

CEO Great Rock Capital

(203) 557-6275

Armstrong@greatrockcapital.com

