Greater China Region (GCR) Managed Security Services Market Report 2019-2022 Featuring CITIC Telecom CPC, Singtel, Trustwave, & Venustech

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greater China Region (GCR) Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Greater China MSS market maintained its double-digit growth of 18.3% on a YoY basis in 2017

The market was strongly driven by the introduction of new cybersecurity laws and guidelines from local authorities. Stricter compliance has put enterprises under greater pressure to meet specific requirements. More enterprises were looking for third-party experts to manage their security posture for improved cyber resilience.

The evolving sophistication and complexity of threat landscape, be it high-profile volumetric DDoS attacks, ransomware attacks, data exfiltration or cyber extortion, and the increased media coverage of these high-profile cyberattacks, urges enterprises to review their cybersecurity strategy.

At the country level, the adoption of MSS in Greater China region was led by China, followed by Hong Kong and Taiwan. As more enterprises in China recognized the value of MSS, the market experienced the strongest growth in 2017.



The Greater China MSS market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the next five years, as enterprises are moving beyond cyber responsiveness to cyber resilience. Within China, BFSI, government, and service providers were the larger spenders on MSS in 2017.



CPE-based services continue to dominate the total MSS market with a market share of more than 70.0% by 2022. This segment is expected to grow at a faster than the hosted segment. HSS is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2017 to 2022. The segment grew at a slower pace than the CPE-based segment, as large enterprises were either restricted by local regulatory requirements or the preference to engage MSSPs to supplement in-house security team.



In terms of revenue, Hong Kong remained the second largest MSS market in the region. The HSS segment is expected to grow at a faster pace than CPE-based segment in Hong Kong. As for verticals, BFSI remained the largest revenue contributor of MSS in Hong Kong.



The adoption of MSS in Taiwan remained the lowest in the region. BFSI, government, and manufacturing verticals remained key MSS spenders in 2017. The education vertical was the fastest growing vertical due to concerns over protecting valuable proprietary research data that was being increasingly targeted by cyber criminals.



Looking ahead, enterprises in the region will gradually shift to a more proactive security approach and move beyond traditional reactive perimeter defense mode.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Managed Security Services Types

Market Overview - Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Research Scope

Geographical Coverage

2. Forecasts and Trends

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

3. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

4. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Outsourcing of Security Operations

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Shift to the Cloud and from CAPEX to OPEX

Growth Opportunity 3 - Large Enterprises' Preference for Insourcing

Growth Opportunity 4 - Increasing Demand for Advanced Security Services

4 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Managed Security Services - Vendor Analysis

Availability and Completeness of Managed Security Services Offerings

Country/Region Legend for Security Operation Centers

Singtel-Trustwave

6. Other Notable Managed Security Service Providers

CITIC Telecom CPC

Venustech

List of Security Services and Vendor Partnerships

List of MSSP Pricing Models in APAC

7. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



CITIC Telecom CPC

Singtel

Trustwave

Venustech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sllt9e



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

