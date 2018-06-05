Greece Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2018

This report from provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in the country. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Report Highlights

overview of overall prepaid card market across 20+ open loop and closed loop categories.

in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.

market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories / sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Greece Gift Card Market Size and Forecast



3 Greece Open Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast



4 Greece Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast



5 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Future Growth Dynamics



6 Greece Gift Card Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment



7 Greece Gift Card Consumer Insights and Purchase Behaviour by Retail Sector



8 Greece Gift Card Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment



9 Greece Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



10 Greece Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



11 Greece Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



12 Greece Corporate Spend on Gift Cards - Festival & Other Segment Market Size and Forecast



