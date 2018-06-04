Green Market Store Owner Releases New Natural Cures Guide

DETROIT, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kimley Armour shares natural remedies for common ailments in her newly released, Natural Cures eBook.

"It's been said that every ailment we face as human beings can be remedied with something in nature. My goal is to empower people with this knowledge so that they can tailor it to their own specific needs," said Kimley.

The mobile-friendly guide was inspired by Kimley's lifelong passion for healthy living and comes on the heels of opening her Green Market Store, an online shopping platform with holistic values and exceptional products at budget-friendly prices.

Chapters cover natural remedies to address a full range of ailments from aching joints, to sneezing and stuffy nose, to sunburn.

The eBook also includes information about what foods and substances to avoid to prevent disease. Readers learn what not to eat to help avoid kidney stones, sinusitis, headaches and dehydration.

A collection of miscellaneous tips clue readers in on topics like making natural red dye from plants and what to look for when you buy salmon. Other tips include how to eat to keep your energy level up and your hunger down and what vegetable is just as nutritious canned as it is fresh.

The Body Food chapter illustrates how the structure and appearance of certain foods have a strong resemblance to the body part it nourishes. For example, walnuts have an Omega-3 fatty acid that is particularly good for the human brain, which they also happen to resemble.

Natural Cures sells for $9.00. It is available for download on Amazon and Kindle here: https://www.amazon.com/Kimley-Armour/e/B07DDXZSPG.

About the author: Kimley Armour 's passion for pesticide-free, plant-based foods stems from her grandparents' hearty lifestyle. "My maternal grandparents had a farmhouse and grew their own food, and the food did not contain any harmful pesticides. They lived a good life due to eating plant-based foods."

It is this early exposure to clean, pesticide-free food, and healthy living that motivated her to research and compile this publication of tried and true remedies for common ailments.

In addition to authoring Natural Cures, Kimley Armour is also the proud owner of her own online budget-friendly e-commerce grocery and wellness store.

