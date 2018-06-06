Green Mountain Power's Rutland Innovation Home Could be Yours - for Free!

Along with the deed to a mortgage-free, energy-smart home complete with solar panels, air-source heat pumps, a Tesla Powerwall and a cutting-edge insulation package, the prize includes a local "concierge" to aid with job searches, business and personal contacts and free co-working space at GMP's Energy Innovation Center in downtown Rutland.

"This home, built through an incredible collaboration involving nearly 60 parties, will be one of the most energy efficient homes in Vermont," said GMP President and CEO Mary Powell. "It will be an example of Rutland's incredible spirit, its ongoing rebirth and the energy and innovation that have fueled the city's revitalization over the past several years. We hope to shine a light on the opportunities here including affordable housing and great schools, plentiful good-paying jobs, world-class skiing, the Green Mountains and Long Trail, and the glorious Killington Valley."

The contest is free to U.S. citizens over the age of 18. To enter, applicants must write a 500-word essay explaining why the applicant wants to live in the Rutland Innovation Home and what the individual or family would bring to community life in Rutland. The contest is open until 11:59:59 p.m. ET on June 18, 2018. Contest information and complete rules are at Rutland Innovation Home Contest.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-mountain-powers-rutland-innovation-home-could-be-yours--for-free-300661218.html

SOURCE Green Mountain Power