Green Truck Summit 2020 in Indianapolis examines electric truck deployment, transition to alternative fuels

Work Truck Week runs March 3–6 at Indiana Convention Center. Green Truck Summit, Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference, and educational sessions begin March 3. The Work Truck Show exhibit hall opens March 4 and runs through noon on March 6.

Produced by NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry, Green Truck Summit provides a look into and long-range forecasts around the latest productivity options and alternative fuel and technology implementation.The Summit features presentations from regulatory agencies, fleet managers, commercial vehicle manufacturers, and stakeholders from industry trade associations and professional societies.

"In recent years, the intense focus on developing more efficient and sustainable vocational truck fleets has yielded some of the most innovative green technologies and industry practices ever," says Doyle Sumrall, NTEA managing director. "This conference, which was introduced to the industry in 2007, has become an important forum where industry experts and fleet managers can engage in conversation about best practices, share new ideas and collaborate on potential advanced technologies that can drive fleets even further down the road toward a zero-emission transportation industry."

Green Truck Summit begins March 3 at 8:30 a.m. with opening remarks, followed by a keynote address at 8:45 a.m. After the keynote, attendees can participate in a variety of general sessions. Lunch is included with conference registration, as is a reception from 5–6 p.m. Visit worktruckshow.com/greentrucksummit for the complete schedule.

In addition to Green Truck Summit general sessions, attendees can choose from dozens of concurrent sessions March 4–5 with topics such as vehicle weight management, building better vehicle spec's, maximizing the value of aftermarket tires, OEM chassis updates, and more.

Attendees also can experience the industry's latest clean vehicle solutions and alternative fuel applications at The Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive where they can test-drive or ride in the newest work trucks on March 4–5. Participation is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis to all registered attendees.

The Work Truck Show exhibit hall features 500 exhibitors. The Productivity and Fuels Pavilion section showcases companies displaying clean technologies and fuel utilization reduction solutions.

For more information, visit worktruckshow.com. Join the conversation on facebook.com/TheWorkTruckShow and Twitter @WorkTruckShow with the official Work Truck Show hashtag #worktrucks20.

SOURCE Association for the Work Truck Industry