Greenberg Traurig's David G. Thomas Named a 2024 Massachusetts 'Go To Business Litigation Lawyer'

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David G. Thomas, co-chair of the Boston Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2024 "Go To Business Litigation Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Thomas and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication's Dec. 23 edition. Thomas also received this recognition in 2022.

"Go To" Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and deep experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

"We congratulate David on this well-deserved honor. His strategic acumen and deep understanding of complex business disputes have made him a trusted advisor to clients and an invaluable leader within our Litigation Practice," Boston office Co-Managing Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement.

Thomas is a litigation, trial, and appellate attorney representing manufacturers and retailers facing false advertising claims arising out of alleged violations of federal and state consumer protection statutes, including the Federal Trade Commission Act and "little FTC Acts," such as Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 93A – the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act; lenders, mortgage brokers, and servicers facing predatory lending and unfair servicing claims arising out of the Truth in Lending Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, and state laws governing consumer financing and mortgage loan servicing; health care and other entities accused of submitting false claims to the government or governmental payors; companies accused of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and similar state laws and regulations; and companies and individuals accused of misappropriating or divulging confidential intellectual property, including trade secrets, customer lists, and other protected information.

