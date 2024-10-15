Greenberg Traurig's Thomas Leslie Named to City & State's 2024 'Hudson Valley Power 100' List

Thomas Leslie, founding shareholder of the Westchester County office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been recognized on City & State's 2024 "Hudson Valley Power 100" list.

According to the publication, the list recognizes key players operating in and around the region, including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

Leslie, a member of the firm's Real Estate Finance Practice, focuses his practice on the areas of banking and finance and he represents some of the largest financial institutions in the United States. His practice concentrates on representing financial institutions and developers in connection with the purchase, sale, and financing of real estate, as well as the financing of fine art, private aircraft, and other forms of collateral. Leslie previously has been recognized on City & State's "Westchester Power 100" and by The Best Lawyers in America in Land Use and Zoning Law for 12 consecutive years.

