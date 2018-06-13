Greenkraft expands its distribution network

Greenkraft is meeting with potential dealers to carry the Greenkraft line. Recently Greenkraft met with a potential Greenkraft truck dealer in Northern California in the City of Fresno. This 40 year-old company is an authorized dealer for many makes with heavy duty trucks Class 4 through 7. This dealer serves Central California from Stockton to Bakersfield and has a service department with 14 bays to service many trucks. The Greenkraft line of trucks will enable this dealer to offer alternative fuel (CNG and LPG) vehicles that are not currently in their product line. Greenkraft also has many fleets asking for its trucks in this area and having a dealer in northern California will increase sales for Greenkraft.

Greenkraft, Inc. continues to work diligently to provide long-term value for the Company and its shareholders alike by increasing revenues and executing their clearly defined expansion plan that will allow GKIT to become the #1 source for alternative fuel trucks in North America.

About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB: GKIT) :

Greenkraft, Inc., a profitable, revenue generating publicly traded company, is a major manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such as CNG and LPG from Classes 4 to 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed natural gas and propane gas trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines. For more information, please visit our website at www.greenkraftinc.com.

