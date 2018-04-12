GreenMantra® Technologies Adds Carla Toth in Key Sales and Marketing Role; Promotes Domenic Di Mondo

BRANTFORD, Ontario, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenMantra Technologies, a rapidly growing clean technology company that produces high-value polymer products from waste plastics, today announced the following executive appointments:

Carla Toth has joined the company in the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing.





has joined the company in the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Domenic Di Mondo has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Technology & Business Development.

"I am pleased to welcome Carla to GreenMantra; her industry leadership will be instrumental in expanding the foundation of our specialty polymers and wax business," said Chief Executive Officer Jodie Morgan. "In addition, I am pleased to promote Domenic to vice president in recognition of his ongoing contributions to our company's technical advances and his new role establishing our styrene polymers business."

Carla joins GreenMantra from Pinova, Inc., where she most recently served as vice president, business development and wood sourcing. She has 25 years of experience in the specialty chemicals industry and has served in various leadership roles at Pinova, DRT, Westlake Chemical and Eastman Chemical. She earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech and a master's degree in business administration from Duke University.

Domenic has been with GreenMantra since its inception and is an inorganic chemist with expertise in polymer chemistry, catalysis and conversion of waste materials to higher value products. He has led GreenMantra's technical efforts to develop and enhance its process, which converts polyolefin waste plastics into high-value specialty polymers and other specialty chemicals. He has also led the company's efforts in developing a new technology platform that converts waste polystyrene into specialty styrenic polymers. He and his technical teams have multiple patents, publications and industry awards in support of GreenMantra's innovative technology and specialty products.

Based in Brantford, Ontario, GreenMantra® Technologies utilizes a proprietary thermo-catalytic system and patented process to cost-effectively convert and "up-cycle" waste plastics, including hard-to-recycle materials such as grocery bags and film, into high-value polymers and other specialty chemicals. These materials have a broad range of applications in the coatings, plastics processing, adhesives, inks, and roofing and paving industries. More information on the company, its products and its innovative technology can be found at www.greenmantra.com

