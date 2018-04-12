www.greenRush.com will present this year's 4/20 at Hippie Hill, which will take place from 9:00 a.m. PST - 5:00 p.m. PST at Robin Williams Meadow (formerly known as Sharon Meadow). greenRush.com will also host their 2nd Annual Bud Drop during the event, which counts down to, and celebrates, 4:20 p.m., similar to the New Year's Eve Ball Drop in New York City's Times Square and its countdown to midnight.

2018 will mark the first-ever recreationally legal 4/20 at Hippie Hill celebration since the State of California's Prop 64 Marijuana Legalization Initiative went into effect in January 2018, officially legalizing Cannabis for adult-use in San Francisco.

"We had a successful event last year, and are excited to do it again. We are making improvements to infrastructure and amenities to continue to keep the event safe and clean for everyone, including the local neighborhood," said Alex Aquino from Sounds Bazaar and Black Scale. He continued, "This year attendees can expect a designated food area, 'Munchie Land', more sponsor and merchant booths, and an amazing line-up of local non-profits. We are also excited to be partnering again with Haight Street's own Takin' it to the Streets to handle clean up of the nearby Haight Street corridor."

To help keep the event safe and fun for all attendees to enjoy, Organizers ask attendees to pre-register online at www.greenRush.com/HippieHill. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older to enter the event. Event attendance is free.

Online pre-registration is now open and will remain open until 5:00 p.m. PST on Friday, April 20th. To pre-register your attendance to greenRush.com presents 4/20 at Hippie Hill 2018, simply go to www.greenRush.com/HippieHill, enter your name as it appears on your valid government-issued photo ID, email address and date of birth. Attendees can opt-in to email and text alerts to receive up-to-date notifications on all greenRush.com presents 4/20 at Hippie Hill 2018 event news.

As a thank you, the first 5,000 people to pre-register their attendance at www.greenRush.com/HippieHill will receive a free, limited-edition 4/20 at Hippie Hill 2018 commemorative t-shirt. The next 10,000 people to pre-register their attendance at www.greenRush.com/HippieHill will receive a free, limited-edition 4/20 at Hippie Hill 2018 commemorative lanyard. Patrons must be 18 years of age or older to qualify for promotions and attend the event. Promotions are provided by presenting sponsor, greenRush.com.

"greenRush.com is incredibly proud to serve as Presenting Sponsor of San Francisco's iconic 4/20 celebration at Hippie Hill," said Paul Warshaw, CEO of greenRush.com. Warshaw continued, "Hippie Hill has been an internationally recognized cultural landmark and symbol of celebration for more than 50 years and we couldn't imagine a better way to ring in this first year of adult-use legalization than to help preserve and support the history and heritage of the world's largest, oldest and most authentic gathering at 4/20 at Hippie Hill -- right where it all started."

To further preserve the legacy of 4/20 at Hippie Hill and enhance the safety and experience for all who attend, the following will not be permitted at this year's event:

No unpermitted vending - permits must be obtained through event producers. General street vendor permits are not accepted.

Tents, canopies, tables, or other structures.

Coolers larger than 9" x 12".

Barbecues or cooking equipment.

Amplified sound equipment.

Generators.

Glass of any kind.

Wagons or carts.

Drones or aircrafts.

Weapons of any kind.

More details and promotions will be announced, but in the meantime, additional event information can be found on 420HippieHill.com.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact jerry@greenrush.com.

For media inquiries and event day press credentials, please contact lauren@greenrush.com.

For real-time updates about greenRush.com presents 4/20 at Hippie Hill 2018 or the 2nd Annual Bud Drop, please visit 420HippieHill.com or follow greenRush.com on Facebook here, Twitter here, Instagram here or YouTube here.

Follow the official event social media accounts across all platforms at @420HippieHill.

About greenRush.com presents 4/20 at Hippie Hill 2018 :

Hippie Hill is an iconic cultural landmark nestled within San Francisco's picturesque Golden Gate Park. Known for its sprawling green lawn and gentle rolling hills, Hippie Hill is rich with history and tradition, first earning its name in the 1960s as the area where the hippies of Haight Ashbury hung out within Golden Gate Park. Hippie Hill continued to serve as a focal gathering point throughout the 1960s and during 1967's historic Summer of Love, which cemented its name and status as a cultural landmark. Now, more than 50 years later, Hippie Hill continues to stand for the values it was founded on and proudly serves as the annual location for the world's largest 4/20 gathering, now known as greenRush.com presents 4/20 at Hippie Hill 2018. For more information about greenRush.com, please visit www.greenRush.com or email us at info@greenrush.com.

About Event Organizers & Producer Sounds Bazaar LLC:

Alex Aquino is an SF native born event & concert promoter for over 20 years, and a local merchant & community member on Haight St. He lead efforts to organize with local Haight St. Merchants and other partners to provide the first-ever infrastructure & clean up plans for the 420 Hippie Hill event in 2017. Local organizers and partners include: Cookies, Hemp2o, Diamond Supply Co., Black Scale, Cookie Fam Genetics, and the Green Door. Sounds Bazaar is an events production company with a specialty in lifestyle events and festivals in San Francisco. Please email info@sounds-bazaar.com to get in touch.

Media Contact: Lauren Fernstrom, lauren@greenrush.com, (646) 745-7258

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenrushcom-presents-420-at-hippie-hill-2018-300628782.html

SOURCE greenRush.com

Related Links

http://www.greenRush.com

