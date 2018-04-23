Greenspoon Marder Announces Addition Of New Partner Sharon Urias In Arizona

Ms. Urias is experienced in providing business and intellectual property litigation, including trademark, domain name disputes, patent and copyright litigation. Prior to joining the firm, she worked closely with James Turken, the lead Litigation partner of the firm's Los Angeles office. Ms. Urias received her Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School of Los Angeles in 1995 and her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Tufts University in 1992.

